Wed Feb 26, 2020
February 26, 2020

Karachi Open District Taekwondo C’ship

Sports

KARACHI: The Karachi Open District Taekwondo Championship will start from February 28 here at the NED University Gymnasium. The event will be organised by Karachi Taekwondo Association. The competitions will be held in cadets, juniors and seniors categories. Meanwhile, a coaching course will be held under the supervision of international qualified coaches.

