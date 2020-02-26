Karachi Open District Taekwondo C’ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Karachi Open District Taekwondo Championship will start from February 28 here at the NED University Gymnasium. The event will be organised by Karachi Taekwondo Association. The competitions will be held in cadets, juniors and seniors categories. Meanwhile, a coaching course will be held under the supervision of international qualified coaches.
