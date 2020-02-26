Pakistan beat Yemen to secure fifth position in WJT

KARACHI: Pakistan secured fifth position in the 2020 Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying World Junior Tennis that concluded in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Pakistan beat Yemen 3-0 in the fifth position match. Earlier, Pakistan lost 1-2 to the Philippines in the play-offs. Pakistan stood second with one point in the group-A after beating Syria 3-0 and losing to Nepal 1-2.