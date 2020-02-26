close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

Pakistan beat Yemen to secure fifth position in WJT

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan secured fifth position in the 2020 Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying World Junior Tennis that concluded in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Pakistan beat Yemen 3-0 in the fifth position match. Earlier, Pakistan lost 1-2 to the Philippines in the play-offs. Pakistan stood second with one point in the group-A after beating Syria 3-0 and losing to Nepal 1-2.

Latest News

More From Sports