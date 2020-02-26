Adam Yates gains crushing UAE Tour win

PARIS: British climber Adam Yates pulverised the opposition on the tough, final ascent of stage three of the UAE Tour, winning by over a minute and taking the overall race lead on Tuesday.

Chris Froome again struggled on his comeback from injuries, and was paced home over 10 minutes adrift on the day. “I attacked maybe a little too early, but in the end I felt good,” said Yates, whose win gives him a 1min 07sec lead in the overall.