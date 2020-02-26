Faisal Base win PAF Inter-Base Golf title

KARACHI: Wing Commander Atif Hussain Khan was crowned PAF individual champion as his team – PAF Base Faisal – won the Pakistan Air Force Inter-Base Golf Championship in Peshawar.

Atif, a National Games gold-medallist, was in full flow in the championship as he guided his team to victory in the four-day event. The Faisal Base team wasn’t counted among the favourites but still won by a big margin of 21 strokes after the first day of the championship was washed out.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony held at the Peshawar Golf Club.