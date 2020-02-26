High court seeks comments on plea against farming through sewage

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the additional deputy commissioners of districts East, West, Malir and Central to appear in person and submit reports regarding what action had been taken against persons involved in farming vegetables usage sewage.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi submitted in the petition that several people were involved in vegetable farming through sewerage water in the Korangi, Malir, Landhi and Surjani Town areas. He submitted that due to vegetable farming through sewage, the lives of citizens were at risk and government functionaries were not taking action against those using sewerage water to grow vegetables.

The high court directed its office to issue notices to the additional district commissioners of Korangi, Malir, East and Central districts to appear in person and file comments on actions they had taken so far in this regard. The SHC also directed them to file a progress report as to whether sewerage water was being used for the farming of vegetables or not and if it was, what action had been taken by the authorities in this regard.

The hearing was adjourned till March 11.

Price control

The SHC directed the director general bureau of supply and price department and others to file comments on a petition seeking enforcement of laws pertaining to the control of hoarding and black market of essential commodities in the province.

Petitioner M Tariq Mansoor submitted in the petition that several laws to check and control the hoarding and black market of essential commodities including the Sindh Registration of Godown Act, Hoarding and Black Market Act 1948 and Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control & Prevention of Profiting and Hoarding Act 2005 were promulgated time to time by the provincial government but the same were not being enforced in letter and spirit.

He said the Sindh Registration of Godown Act 1995 was promulgated some 25 years back but could not be enforced properly, due to which the citizens were facing artificial crises and shortage of essential commodities such as tomatoes, onions, sugar and wheat, and became victims of black marketing, hoarding and profiteering by unscrupulous elements.

He informed the high court that the Karachi Essential Articles (price control and anti-hoarding Act) 1953 was enacted for regulating the possession, distribution and sale of essential commodities in Karachi division but unfortunately the same was not enforced in letter and spirit. The SHC was informed that due to lack of enforcement of essential commodities’ prices, the people were compelled to purchase them at higher prices without any check and control by the provincial and federal governments that were supposed to ensure the supply of these commodities on notified prices.

The high court was requested to call record from the provincial government with regard to the enforcement of the Sindh Registration of Godown Act and other essential commodities laws and direct the government to ensure the sale of essential commodities on notified rates in the province.

Assistant director legal of the bureau of supply and price requested the high court to grant time to file comments. Granting time, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the counsel to file comments by March 18.