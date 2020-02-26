Punjab Martial Arts Games from today

LAHORE: Punjab Martial Arts Games Lahore 2020 will begin at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on February 26, 2020 (today). Secretary YASAT Ehsan Bhutta will inaugurate the event at a grand opening ceremony at 2.30pm.

Divisional and District Sports Office Lahore will organize the event with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab till Feb 28, 2020. The players from across the country will exhibit their skills during the Martial Arts Games.

As many as 10 martial arts disciplines will be contested during the event which are: National Muay Thai C’ship, National Kick Boxing C’ship, Punjab Open Wushu C’ship, Punjab Inter-Division Silat C’ship, Inter-Provincial Savate C’ship, Inter-Club Lahore Division Karate C’ship, Punjab Vovinam C’ship, Lahore Division Taekwondo C’ship, Punjab Kyukshinka C’ship, Punjab Open Jujitsu C’ship.