Wed Feb 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

Qadir Club victorious in Nazir Sr Cricket

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

LAHORE: Abdul Qadir Club outplayed Dar Club by 7 wickets in the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Aleem Dar Academy ground.

Scores: Dar Club 213 (Atyyab Ahmad 80, Hassan Dar 40, Shafqat Ali 28, Usama Javid 4/33, Faiz Malik 4/39). Abdul Qadar Club 214 for 3 (Ans Mustafa 96, Ismail Farooq 62, Sharjeel Hassan 32).

