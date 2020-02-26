PFF’s NC names bodies for PFA, IFA amid criticism

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Tuesday announced committees for Punjab Football Association (PFA) and Islamabad Football Association (IFA).

The decision has raised many eyebrows. Previously the committees announced for Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had also sparked protest among the stakeholders.Naved Akram, Mohammad Khan Malik, Rizwan Asif, Aneeq-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Moazzam Ali Khan and Shoukat Ali Khan form the six-member PFA Normalisation Committee.

Mohammad Zaman, Syed Muqbil Hussain Naqvi and Ghulam Mujtaba are members of the IFA NC.The former PFA president Naved Haider on Tuesday rejected the composition of PFA NC.

"I totally reject this committee as it is not neutral in any sense," Naved told The News."The PFF NC is doing favouritism as Zahir Shah is being hugely backed. The things are heading towards disaster," Naved said.

"I will not keep silent and will never let the NC take one-sided decisions. Even I still am not happy with the way Punjab's genuine women footballers were denied an opportunity to represent their province in the National Women Football Championships," Naved said.

"In every province stakeholders are unhappy as all the decisions taken so far by the NC reflect that it is paving way for the success of a particular individual," Naved said. Naved said that its time for FIFA to take immediate notice of what is being done by its appointed NC.

"I request FIFA to take an immediate notice of what is being done by the NC. If NC was not stopped from taking one-sided steps then unlike in the past when a legal battle was between two groups this time every province and every district will be filled of legal issues," Naved feared.