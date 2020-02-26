Pakistan players to miss matches because of clash with PSL: Kohli, Rahul expected to play for Asia XI against World XI

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli is expected to be available for one game when Asia XI take on World XI in the two T20I matches organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to celebrate the birth centenary of the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The two games are expected to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 21 and 22. According to BCB president Nazmul Hasan, Kohli is likely to feature in one game while KL Rahul might also play in one, although there hasn't been any confirmation regarding their participation.

Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami are the other Indians named in the Asia XI team revealed by the BCB on Tuesday. The 12-member World XI side, which is likely to be led by Faf du Plessis, includes Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Brendan Taylor. Alex Hales too finds a place with fellow countrymen Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid. Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell too will travel to Dhaka with Mitchell McClenaghan being lone representative from New Zealand, as per the squad revealed by the BCB.

Tentative squads: Asia XI: Virat Kohli (for one game only, subject to confirmation), KL Rahul (for one game only), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Musfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga

World XI: Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Mitchell McClenaghan, Andrew Tye, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Kieron Pollard, Brendan Taylor

Nazmul added that Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman from Afghanistan, and Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera will be part of the Asia team, along with Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman will be the Bangladesh representation in Asia team, while Liton Das might also feature.

The Pakistan players are unlikely to be available for the two matches, with the final of the PSL clashing with the second T20I.