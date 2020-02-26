Coach Moin upbeat as Gladiators reach Pindi for PSL-5

ISLAMABAD: Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan said there was no extra pressure on the team as defending champions saying that every match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) would be tough and demanding.

Talking to The News soon after reaching Rawalpindi Moin said he was well aware of the fact that Gladiators had a reputation to protect. “We have proved we were the best team in PSL-4. That billing obviously demands some extra performance. But here in the PSL every match is a pressure match where you need to put up your best to win the day. I don’t think there is any room for complacency in any of the matches. Every match is important and you have to put up your best effort to get points,” the experience coach and former Test cricketer said.

Moin admitted that every opposition in the PSL-5 had got match winners. “It is an open fact that all six teams have got match winners that can turn the tight at any time. What is important however is to pick your chances and make the best of the opportunities coming your way. The team that seizes the opportunity well would emerge winners.”

To a question about his formidable bowling line up that is considered as the best in the PSL-5 he said bowlers had shown their worth. Besides Mohammad Husnain, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah and Tymal Mills have combined in to make a formidable bowling line up for Gladiators. “There is no doubt about that. We have got some real pacers who have the quality to make inroads even in the best of batting line up. Hopefully they would continue playing important role in defending champions campaign in the fifth edition.”

When asked on the batting line up, he said up front his team had very strong batting line up. “Watson and Roy are a lethal combination for T20 cricket. Their contribution always helped our cause. Even the middle order has now shown glimpses of quality.”

Moin’s son Azam Khan who won two Man of Match awards so far also played well for Gladiators. “Azam Khan had worked really hard for the last six months and as he wanted to prove himself. Thanks God he had been doing well and earned two Man of the Match awards so far. His contributions have helped us win couple of matches and that is good sign for our campaign.”

Gladiators had defeated United fair and square in the opening match of the PSL-5 and Moin hoped that a repeat of that performance would help them again. “I am very optimistic that we would repeat same performance yet again. All we need is best of effort from every player. We have got more match winners and hopefully every player would come forward to put up his share.”