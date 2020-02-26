Pak-WI women WC T20 clash today

LAHORE: Pakistan national women’s team will begin their journey in the all-important ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday against the West Indies Women in Canberra.

Under the captaincy of Bismah Maroof, who will be leading the side in a world event for the first time, Pakistan will be eying to secure a semifinal berth for the first time. Since the last ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018, Pakistan have featured in 14 T2oIs. They have won six matches, lost seven and one of them ended in a tie - the second of the three-T20Is in Karachi, which the West Indies won in Super Over.

Pakistan are drawn in Group B and, after their tournament opener tomorrow, they will take on England women (28 February) also in Canberra, and South Africa women and Thailand women (1 and 3 March respectively) in Sydney in the ten-team event, which will feature 23 matches, including the final on the international women’s day (Sunday, 8 March) across 17 days.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad boasts an exciting blend of young and senior players. On the back of her extraordinary run in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 which saw her accumulate 292 runs, including a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 58.40, Muneeba Ali was recalled in the side.

The presence of their captain Bismah, who is the only Pakistan batter to have more than 2,000 runs and has the most half-centuries (11) in 106 T20Is from Pakistan, Nida Dar, who has 1,086 runs 92 wickets at an average of 17.82 in 98 T20Is, and Javeria Khan, the second highest run-getter with 1,744 in 97 T20Is, provide the desired shorter-format experience and form the core of the batting department.

Pakistan squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah

Officials: Syed Iqbal Imam (head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Amir Iqbal (fielding coach), Gemaal Hussain (strength & conditioning coach), Dr Riffat Asghar Gill (physio), Aisha Jalil (team manager) and Zubair Ahmed (analyst).

Pakistan’s upcoming fixtures: February 26: Against West Indies; February 28: Against England; March 1: Against South Africa; March 3: Against Thailand.