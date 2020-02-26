Robber killed by accomplices

LAHORE:A robber was killed by the bullet of his own accomplice during a robbery bid at a mobile shop in the North Cantt police limits on Tuesday late.

The shopkeeper, Ziaur Rehman, told police that four robbers barged into his shop and started looting valuables. On offering resistance, they opened firing. The bullet hit one of their accomplices. Robbers got panic and fled the scene along with their injured accomplice. The shopkeepers chased the robbers and found the injured robber abandoned. He was rushed to Services Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police registered a case and removed the body to morgue.

road accident: A 35-year-old man was killed while two other people suffered injuries when a rickshaw overturned due to mechanical fault on Canal Road in the Muslim Town police limits on Tuesday.

The injured were removed to hospital. The deceased person has been identified as Ramazan while the injured as Waqas, 40 and Ilyas, 38. The incident occurred near Hailey College. The handle of the rickshaw got jammed due to which driver lost control over it and the vehicle rammed into a tree.