Wed Feb 26, 2020
February 26, 2020

Gold prices drop Rs1,150/tola

Business

February 26, 2020

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs1,150/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices of gold declined to Rs95,150/tola after hitting an all-time high level of Rs96,300 on Monday. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold decreased Rs986 to Rs81,576.

In the international market, gold rates fell $29 to $1,655/ounce. Jewellers claimed since buying power was low in Pakistan, the local market traded Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.

