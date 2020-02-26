Gold prices drop Rs1,150/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs1,150/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices of gold declined to Rs95,150/tola after hitting an all-time high level of Rs96,300 on Monday. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold decreased Rs986 to Rs81,576.
In the international market, gold rates fell $29 to $1,655/ounce. Jewellers claimed since buying power was low in Pakistan, the local market traded Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs1,150/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices of gold declined to Rs95,150/tola after hitting an all-time high level of Rs96,300 on Monday. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold decreased Rs986 to Rs81,576.
In the international market, gold rates fell $29 to $1,655/ounce. Jewellers claimed since buying power was low in Pakistan, the local market traded Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.