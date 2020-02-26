Action against smugglers urged

LAHORE: Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has urged the government to bring import and Customs duties down to discourage smuggling, which is also hurting the genuine commercial importers, a statement said on Tuesday.

These views were expressed at a meeting of the PFIA, which was chaired by its Chairman Anjum Nisar and attended by Vice Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Secretary General Ali Tariq Mattoo, Zeeshan Bukhshi and others, it added.

Members of the association expressed pleasure that the government after realising the hardships of the commercial importers had decided to launch a crackdown against smugglers, which would not only help the government pocket more revenue, but also ensure the provision of genuine items to the consumers on affordable rates.

They urged the government to take strict action for discouraging smuggling, which was damaging the national economy.