Stakeholders discuss reforms

KARACHI: Agencies, including federal and provincial, engaged with stakeholders to hash out government's business reforms and obtain feedback on the issues faced by the private sector, a statement said on Tuesday.

An official handout said private sector participants assessed the performance of regulatory framework on different topics as per the World Bank’s Doing Business Report in a consultative session.

The event was oragnised jointly by Board of Investment, Prime Minister’s office, and Sindh Investment Department with the facilitation of the World Bank Pakistan at a local hotel.

The session discussed issues related to construction permits, starting a business, resolution of insolvency, access to credit, property registration, taxes payments, cross-border trading, electricity connections, enforcement of contracts, and contracting with government.

Federal government agencies including Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, and State Bank of Pakistan also participated in the sessions.

Sindh government was represented by Sindh Building Control Authority, Board of Revenue, Labour Department, Excise & Taxation Department, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, Law Department and Works & Services Department. K-Electric and Sindh Energy Department also participated for getting electricity.