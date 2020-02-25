Gold prices hit record high of Rs96,300/tola as global rates soar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices jumped over two percent on Monday to their all time high of Rs96,300/tola, in line with the global trend, as reports of coronavirus cases in neighboring countries deepened worries about a hit to already fragile economy, dealers said.
Gold moved up by Rs2,000/tola to record Rs96,300/tola, prices quoted at Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (SSJA). Rates of 10-gram gold also moved up by Rs1,715 to reach Rs82,562.
