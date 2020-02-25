Global rout: Stocks, oil prices tumble as gold soars on pandemic fears

LONDON: World stock markets and oil prices tumbled on Monday on growing fears of a coronavirus pandemic, with Milan and Seoul off the most as new cases spiked, while gold hit a seven-year peak on safe-haven buying, dealers said.

In afternoon trading, Milan´s stock market was more than five percent lower following reports of a fifth death in Italy amid the COVID-19 epidemic.