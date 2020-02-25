‘PML-N, PPP have nothing on their credit to topple govt’

GUJRANWALA: Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that the PML-N and PPP had nothing on their credit to topple the PTI government Inaugurating a shuttle train service between Gujranwala and Lahore here, he said: “Our real fight is against inflation.” Sheikh Rashid said that the government was trying its best to provide relief to the citizens. He said that the ML-1 would be inaugurated by a world’s famous personality in March. The people of Gujranwala were facing transportation problems and now after inauguration of the shuttle train, citizens would be able to travel with comfort at low fare, he maintained. The minister said that in the beginning, fare of this train would be Rs 100 while after seven days and calculation of fuel expenditures, the fare would be increased. Sheikh Rashid said that we had planned to make the railways a profitable department in the next five years, adding that the ML-1 project would play a vital role for improvement of Railways Department.