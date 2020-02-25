Imran Khan running economy through words instead of logic: Shahbaz Sharif

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is running the country’s economy through words instead of logic from last one and half years. Shahbaz Sharif in a statement issued on social media said that since the ruling party took over the interest rate and inflation rose 14 and 15 percent respectively. The public has been deprived of flour and sugar, he said. He questioned whether this was the welfare state of Imran Khan. Shahbaz Sharif said that the jungles will provide jobs and grave will provide peace. He said that Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan the paradise of Shaddad. He said that the current government is leveling allegations on the previous governments and new Pakistan is being formed while fixing plaques on their projects. Jungles will provide jobs while peace will be in grave said Shahbaz mocking PM Imran for his earlier statement regarding achieving state of peace in Pakistan.