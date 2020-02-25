‘Professor scapegoated for tracing Rs130 million SALU scam’

SUKKUR: The Executive Council of Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers’ Association (SALUTA) has expressed serious concerns over the unjust and wrongful termination of Prof Dr Abdullah Maitlo from the position of in-charge of online fee collection system.

Dr Maitlo was instrumental in tracing the Rs130 million embezzled fees collected alongside the 62,653 examination forms of BA, B.Com, B.SC (Part-I & II), MA Previous and MA Final. Maitlo had found that fees of only 46,278 forms was submitted in the university account.

The record and fees of the remaining 16,375 forms could not be found in the online fee verification system, Maitlo had submitted in his conclusive report.

The executive committee of SALUTA said the discovery irked the corrupt network at the university who manipulated the system to scapegoat Dr Maitlo. Those influentials who had devised the embezzlement of fees remain untouched, the SALUTA criticised.

The executive council strongly criticised over the formation of an inquiry committee, and accused that the controller of examinations who was one of the interested parties, should not have been the part of the inquiry committee. Demanding his removal from the committee, SALUTA suggested a high-level inquiry by the university syndicate to reach a judicious conclusion. They also demanded sacking of the controller of examinations who was responsible for creating the mess and defaming the institution.

President SALUTA Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and General Secretary Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro rejected discovery of Rs130 million that was embezzled from the online fees collection system. Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah had ordered an inquiry against alleged embezzlement of Rs130 million in the examination fee collection system of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and asked the chairman inquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment and chief secretary Sindh to look into the matter.

Acting on the directives, the Assistant Director Anti Corruption Sukkur ordered the director finance of SALU to provide complete list of the enrolled students in examination centres, and verify collected fees with Habib Bank and the online fees collection data.

According to sources, a similar committee was constituted in 2017-18 under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk who also recommended transferring the staff of controller of examination.The SALU spokesperson has categorically rejected the reported embezzlement in the examinations fees by the fee collection cell.