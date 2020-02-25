Balakot people want grid station boundary wall constructed

MANSEHRA: The people of Balakot have threatened to hold a protest if Wapda didn’t reconstruct the boundary wall of the local gridstation, which according to them, was posing a serious threat to children’s lives.

“The girdstation, which is situated in the heart of city has gone out-of-order and its building has been destroyed but the Wapda didn’t reconstruct its boundary wall. The children use it as a playground and are thus putting their lives in danger,” Khursheed Zaman, a local elder, told reporters in Balakot on Monday.

The 13-KV Balakot gridstation was destroyed in the October 8, 2005, devastating earthquake. The Wapda restored transmission lines and rebuilt its heavy pylons but boundary wall is yet to be erected even after 15 years.