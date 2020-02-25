Zero Discrimination Day on March 1

Islamabad: Like other parts of the globe, International Zero Discrimination Day will be marked on March 1 in Pakistan to promote diversity and recognizes that everyone counts. The butterfly is the symbol for Zero Discrimination Day.

Organisations like the United Nations (UN) actively promote the day with various activities to celebrate everyone’s right to live a full life with dignity regardless of age, gender, sexuality, nationality, ethnicity, skin color, height, weight, profession, education, and beliefs.

Many countries have laws against discrimination but there is still a problem in all layers of society in countries around the world. Many countries still use discrimination as a way of governing.