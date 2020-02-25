Speeding main cause of fatal accidents in Islamabad

Islamabad: To ensure road discipline in the city, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is efficiently working to control traffic violations to make the capital accident-free city. IG police himself is taking an interest in making the situation better on the roads of the capital city. But the ITP has been unable to check speed limit violations on the roads since the department has no functional speed checking cameras, while scores of people lose their life in road accidents every year due to speeding.

Long ago, speed-checking cameras were installed at various spots and ITP officials were seen checking both speed and lane violations. But since long no not a single ITP official is seen checking speed anywhere in the city since long. ITP also launched effective educational campaign to control speed and lane violations and distributed brochures to disseminate message for road safety.

The ITP started an initiative under the name of good citizen patrol. This initiative has been undertaken to appreciate law-abiding citizens. This unit has been active around the capital city giving out ‘Good Citizen Sticker’ to law-abiding citizens. Moreover, the unit is also giving coffee mugs and gifts to people who properly follow traffic rules and regulations.