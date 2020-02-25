Capital Police devise security plan for PSL Cricket Tournament

Islamabad: Islamabad police have devised an effective security plan for players participating in Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) cricket tournament and decided to deploy more than 2200 personnel for security purpose.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Monday visited Serena hotel and reviewed the security arrangements ahead of PSL matches. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and other police officials also accompanied IGP during his visit and briefed him about security plan.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar categorically directed all officers for foolproof security arrangements. He said that convenience to citizens should be ensured during this plan while effective security to be made at areas where players were staying.

As per plan, walk through gates would be installed by Special Branch of Islamabad police around entry as well as exit points of the residential areas of the players while movement of irrelevant persons would not be allowed there.

Special cards have been issued to personnel of Special Branch performing duty at Serena hotel and only they would be allowed to perform security duty at the residential floors.

The staff of bomb disposal squad would conduct search of the route prior to the movement of players and fool proof security arrangements to be made during movement of players.