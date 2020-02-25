Mirpurkhas gas supply line upgraded

SUKKUR: The Minister for Minorities Affairs and Food, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, inaugurated the upgraded Mirpurkhas gas supply line to 12" diameter from 8" near the Paleejani district Matiari.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said with the upgrading was one of the old demands of the citizens of Mirpurkhas that was fulfilled today. Besides, Mirpurkhas, Nuakot, Tando Allahyar, and its adjoining population will benefit from the project.

Kishori Lal said on his request in 2013, then President Zardari approved the scheme. The SSGC started the upgradation but the work was stopped following the completion of the PPP government's tenure.

This delayed the welfare scheme for seven years. Kishori Lal said after completion of the bulk water supply scheme, mega sewerage project and city roads schemes, the up-gradation of gas pipeline was another major addition to the city facilities.