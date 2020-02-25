SCBA president vows to foil Farogh Naseem’s ‘bid to divide lawyers’

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Syed Qalb-e-Hassan said that efforts of Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem to divide lawyers’ community would be dashed down.

According to declaration, issued by SCBA on Monday, after failure to divide the judiciary, the federal minister for Law tried to divide lawyers’ community which would be foiled. He demanded that Farogh Naseem should resign who wants to represent in case of Justice Faez Isa as lawyer without resigning as law minister which is also violation of Pakistan Bar Council Act.

While expressing astonishment at Farogh’s plea to give arguments in the case, Qalb-e-Hassan said that how he could plead case in the Supreme Court after rejoining the government.

According to the declaration, Farogh Naseem’s licence is suspended and he cannot represent in any court without relinquishing government post.