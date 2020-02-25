close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
Shahid Shah
February 25, 2020

Gold prices hit record high of Rs96,300 per tola as global rates soar

KARACHI: Gold prices jumped over two percent on Monday to their all-time high of Rs96,300 per tola, in line with the global trend, as reports of coronavirus cases in neighboring countries deepened worries about a hit to already fragile economy, dealers said.

Gold moved up by Rs2,000 per tola to record Rs96,300 tola, prices quoted at Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (SSJA). Rates of 10-gram gold also moved up by Rs1,715 to reach Rs82,562.

