Lakers beat Celtics in NBA

LOS ANGELES: LeBron Ja­mes delivered the go-ahead jumper with 30 seconds left to help lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-112 victory over the Boston Celtics as the two decorated National Basketball Association franchises renewed their historic rivalry.

“I just gave a little dream shake to the baseline and was able to open up the middle and get my fadeaway,” James said.

The NBA powerhouses went down to the wire in a back-and-forth thriller Sunday in front of a crowd of almost 19,000 at the Staples Center arena.

Boston and Los Angeles have 33 championships between them and have met in the finals a record 12 times. Both are once again title contenders, with the Lakers on top of the Western Conference standings and the Celtics in third in the Eastern Conference.

James’ fadeaway shot gave the Lakers the lead for good, and Anthony Davis sealed the win with three free throws over the final 12 seconds. James finished with 29 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Davis tallied a team-high 32 points and 13 rebounds as the Lakers also showed good defensive strategy late in the game.

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high-tying 41 points for Boston, who have survived all season on their superior offensive balance.