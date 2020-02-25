PRGMEA slams lockdown calls

LAHORE: Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has opposed the civil disobedience and lockdown call by some industry representatives over the government's non-seriousness to fulfill exporters demand, a statement said on Monday.

PRGMEA (North Zone) Chairman Sohail A Sheikh said that civil disobedience and lockdowns are not the solution of exporters’ issues, and asked the government to strengthen its consultation process with the industry and resolve all issues amicably through dialogue.

He asked the government to consult the industry representatives for recognising their genuine demands and resolving their problems immediately.

The country's economy would suffer a major blow if the government failed to bring any business-friendly policies, as the buyers were gradually squeezing their purchases due to skyrocketing cost of production, he added.