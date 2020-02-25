Concern as Russiajails cyber activiston drugs charges

MOSCOW: A Russian internet activist who created a popular app allowing people to send alerts over arrests by the police was Monday remanded in custody awaiting trial on charges of drug possession.

The jailing of Alexander Litreyev for at least the next two months sparked concern that he had been specifically singled out due to his activism, although he has admitted the charges.

Litreyev was detained on Sunday shortly after arriving in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and was found to be in possession of less than a gram of ecstasy, the Interfax news agency reported.

His lawyer Alexei Bushmakov told Interfax that Litreyev had confessed his guilt and expressed remorse and was thus surprised by the court´s “tough” decision to hold him for two months in jail in pre-trial detention.

His arrest comes amid growing concern among activists that the Russian authorities are using drugs charges to target campaigners behind troublesome initiatives, especially concerning the police.

Litreyev designed a special mobile phone app called Krasnaya Knopka (Red Button) that allows people to rapidly alert relatives and civil society campaigners if they are arrested in a demonstration and indicate which police station they have been taken to.

Bushmakov told the Meduza website that Litreyev had travelled to Yekaterinburg for just one day to meet a woman he had met on Instagram. The woman gave evidence in the court hearing, Meduza said. Litreyev will now be held in prison for the next two months until the next hearing when the judge will decide again whether he stays in jail. A date for the trial has yet to be sent. Pre-trial detention periods can be lengthy in Russia.