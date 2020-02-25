Libyans propose ceasefire, slam international inaction

GENEVA: Libya´s warring sides have hashed out a draft ceasefire agreement, the UN said Monday, even as Libyan leaders decried international inaction to rein in hostilities still raging in the war-ravaged country.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced that two rounds of indirect negotiations in Geneva between Libya´s Government of National Accord (GNA) and eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar´s forces had resulted in a draft ceasefire deal. The text, which will now be discussed by the leadership on both sides, proposes that the United Nations and a military commission with members from both sides monitor the safe return of displaced civilians to their homes. The UN said the sides would meet again next month to discuss implementation terms, but given the state of hostility between the sides, prospects for a lasting truce remain unclear. The head of Libya´s UN-recognised GNA government, Fayez al-Sarraj, slammed Haftar before the UN on Monday as a “war criminal”, and decried international inaction to halt the violence.