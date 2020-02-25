GCU annual sports end

LAHORE: The third annual sports of intermediate students of the Government College University Lahore concluded with a prize distribution ceremony at the university’s Oval ground here on Monday.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the ceremony which was also addressed by Spokesperson Punjab Govt Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur. The Computer Science & Commerce Group won the general trophy of the third annual sports on the basis of overall scored points. Football was won by Pre-Medical group, while Pre-Engineering and General Science & Arts groups stood first in Table Tennis and Volley Ball championships. Computer Science & Commerce Group won the tug-of-war and basketball competitions.