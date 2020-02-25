83-run win for Township Greens

LAHORE: Township Greens Club beat Pindi Gymkhana by 83 runs in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup Cricket Tournament match played at the Pindi Gym Gymkhana Ground on Monday.

Scores: Township Greens 267/7 in 35 overs (Saif Ullah Khan 76, M Asif 50, M Basharat 40, Ch Rahmat 32; Umer Anjum 2/42, Rana Imtiaz 2/49). Pindi Gymkhana 184/all out in 31.1 overs ( Shahzad Sohail 71, Hafiz Tayyab 61; M Yousaf 5/39, Amir Sohail 2/21, Saif Ullah Khan 2/21).