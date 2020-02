Turk Plast, Shah Jamal advance

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Two matches were decided in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup played at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground. In the first match Turk Plast beat Lahore Spartans by 9 wickets. Lahore Spartans 103/6 after 20 overs (Azfar Khan 44, Mudasir Rathore 35, Nadeem Boota 3/17). Turk Plast 104/1 in 8.5 overs (Rizwan Ahmad 30, Hammad Maqbool 27*, Rana Bilal 45*. Shah Jamal Greens beat Muridke Tigers by 2 wickets. Muridke Tigers 186/5 in 20 overs (Khalid Saleem 47, Muhammad Shahid 20, Muhammad Naveed 18, Umer Hassan 49*, Muhammad Afzal 19*). Shah Jamal Greens 187/8 after 19.4 overs (Irfan Suleman 41, Salman Khalid 33, Saqib Farooq 31, Azeem Aslam 22, Mehmood Ahmad 14, Imran Haider 16*, Muhammad Naveed 3/35, Muhammad Afzal 2/25, Muhammad Maqsood 2/27).