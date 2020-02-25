Reed wins WGC Mexico C’ship

MEXICO CITY: Patrick Reed came through in the clutch, firing three late birdies in a four-under par 67 for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in the WGC Mexico Championship on Sunday. Former Masters champion Reed stayed patient through a frustrating front nine at Chapultepec Golf Club, and as a string of leaders fell away powered to the victory with an 18-under par total of 266. Birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th pushed him to 19-under for the tournament, giving him a two-stroke lead. The cushion proved enough after he pushed his tee shot at 18 well right but limited the damage to a bogey for the narrow win. DeChambeau looked in control after five birdies in a six-hole stretch, his 14-footer at 14 putting him atop the leaderboard at 18-under. But a three-putt bogey at the par-three 17th proved too much to overcome as he settled for a six-under par 65 and a 17-under total of 267. Justin Thomas, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, faded early on the way to a two-over par 73 that left him tied for sixth. Spain’s Jon Rahm, who could have become number one in the world with a victory, briefly seized a share of the lead thanks to birdies at four of his first five holes.