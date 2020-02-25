National Polo C’ship for Quaid-i-Azam Cup begins today

LAHORE: The two-week long five-chukker National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-i-Azam Gold Cup will saddle into action from Tuesday here at historic Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club.

Giving details of the championship, LPC President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana informed that top six teams are in this 14-goal event, which include Pebble Breaker, Guard Group/Artema Medical, Remounts, ASC, The PBG Risala and Olympia/Technimen.

Director Corporate Communication Zameen.com Ibrahim Suheyl, Manager Marketing Rizwan Kazmi, executive committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Usman Haye, Agha Najeeb Raza and Col (R) Mudassar Sharif, representatives of each participating team and officials of the tournament also attended the briefing.

“Top national and international players will be exhibiting their prowess during this prestigious tournament, which highlights a positive image of the country internationally,” he said.

He further stated that this two-week event will be concluding with the final on March 8 (Sunday).

Malik Atif Tiwana said: “The Lahore Polo Club welcomes Zameen.com as valuable patrons and champions of the game of kings. We share common values and goals with a shared commitment to Pakistan and its progress and redefining the narrative. The National Open 2019 promises to be riveting two-week polo activity with some of the world’s finest polo players competing for the greatest trophy of the high-goal season.”

Highlighting the history of National Polo Championship, the LPC chief said that this prestigious tournament was first played and introduced in 1963 as the El Effendi Cup presented by Brig HM el Effendi. In 1977, it was renamed as Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup on the direction of government of Pakistan. The tournament has been played for some four decades with popularity all over the polo community domestically and internationally. Speaking on the occasion, Ibrahim Suheyl of Zameen.com said that promoting sports across Pakistan is one of the top priorities of his company. “It is a matter of honour to sponsor this prestigious polo tournament of the country, which is named after founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We will continue to support polo and other sports. I would like to thank the Lahore Polo Club, the patrons, umpires, local and foreign players.” Pebble Breaker will take Remounts in the opening match of the event Tuesday at 2 pm while The PBG Risala will play against Olympia/Technimen at 3:30 pm. The final match of the prestigious event will be played on March 8.