Tue Feb 25, 2020
February 25, 2020

Khachanov reaches Dubai second round

Sports

DUBAI: Karen Khachanov earned a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 win over Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin to reach the second round of the Dubai Championships on Monday. The world number 17, who lives in the emirate, twice hit back from a break down in the opening set before cruising through the second. Khachanov said he is in his element in expat-dominated Dubai, which has a large Russian community.

