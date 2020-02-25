Khachanov reaches Dubai second round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Karen Khachanov earned a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 win over Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin to reach the second round of the Dubai Championships on Monday. The world number 17, who lives in the emirate, twice hit back from a break down in the opening set before cruising through the second. Khachanov said he is in his element in expat-dominated Dubai, which has a large Russian community.
