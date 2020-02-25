PCB-ACU investigating Umar issue

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Anti- Corruption Unit headed by Col (rtd) Asif Mehmood is currently investigating Umar Akmal’s alleged involvement with match-fixing syndicate and his inability to report the matter to the concern authorizes in the PCB well in time. “The matter is under investigation. Umar has been taken out of the PSL-5 and the matter has already been under through investigation. Once the PCB Anti Corruption Unit finalises all the investigation, it will decide on charge sheeting the player. In that case Umar will be given proper time and space to narrate his point of view,” a PCB official said. He confirmed that unless and until the players would be charge-sheeted, no panel or committee would be formed. “Look once player is charge sheeted, an independent panel would be formed to look into the gross negligence on the part of player. Till the time we have no further comments on the matter,” he said. It is believed that the PCB has some solid proofs against the players’ failure to report the matter to the concern after he was approached by a spot-fixer.