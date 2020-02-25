Mushfiqur hits double ton to corner Zimbabwe

DHAKA: Mushfiqur Rahim hit his third Test double century as Bangladesh declared their first innings with a lead of 295 Monday in their one-off match against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh ended their innings on 560 for six in the final session before spinner Nayeem Hasan then claimed two wickets in two balls in the first over in Dhaka. The visitors reached nine for two at stumps on the third day, still needing 286 runs to make Bangladesh bat again on a wearing pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mushfiqur, who became the became the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests, hit an unbeaten 203, while skipper Mominul Haque made 132, after the hosts resumed on 240 for three. Mushfiqur and Mominul added 222 for the fourth wicket, while wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das made 53 to give the hosts their highest-ever total against Zimbabwe. Mominul declared the innings soon after Mushfiqur reached the 200-run mark after Ainsley Ndlovu past extra cover for a boundary.

Nayeem struck with the second ball of the innings, bowling Prince Masvaure for a duck, before dismissing nightwatchman Doland Tiripano. Bangladesh made Zimbabwe wait until the second session of the day for their first success, when Ndlovu took a brilliant reflex catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mominul. Mominul had brought up his ninth Test hundred off 156 balls, joining teammate Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh’s most prolific century-makers in the five-day format. Mominul, unbeaten on 79 overnight, struck 14 fours in his 234-ball innings -- his first hundred since becoming Bangladesh Test captain in November. Mushfiqur, who resumed on 32, was one run short of his century at lunch but did not take long after the break to bring up his hundred, cutting Ndlovu for a boundary through cover point.

Zimbabwe 1st innings: 265

Bangladesh 1st innings (overnight 240-3):

Tamim Iqbal c Chakabva b Tiripano 41

Saif Hasan c Chakabva b Nyauchi 8

Najmul Hossain c Chakabva b Tshuma 71

Mominul Haque c & b Ndlovu 132

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 203

M Mithun c Chakabva b Ndlovu 17

Liton Das c Chakabva b Sikandar Raza 53

Taijul Islam not out 14

Extras: (b8, lb3, nb5, w5) 21

Total: (6 wickets dec; 154 overs) 560

DNB: Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed

Fall: 1-18 (Saif), 2-96 (Tamim), 3-172 (Najmul Hossain), 4-394 (Mominul Haque), 5-421 (Mithun), 6-532 (Liton Das)

Bowling: Tiripano 30-6-96-1 (nb2, w4), Nyauchi 27-3-87-1 (w1, nb2), Raza 30-2-111-1 (nb1), Tshuma 25-2-85-1, Ndlovu 42-4-170-2

Zimbabwe 2nd innings:

P. Masvaure b Nayeem 0

K. Kasuza not out 8

D. Tiripano c Liton b Nayeem 0

B. Taylor not out 1

Extras: 0

Total: (2 wickets, five overs) 9

To Bat: C. Ervine, T. Maruma, S. Raza, R. Chakabva, V. Nyauchi, A. Ndlovu, C. Tshuma

Fall: 1-0 (Masvaure), 2-0 (Tiripano)

Bowling: Nayeem 3-1-4-2, Taijul 2-0-5-0

Toss: Zimbabwe

Umpire: Joel Wilson (WI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).