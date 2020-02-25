PSL-5: Fans’ overwhelming response in first phase

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has thanked the Karachi and Lahore fans for embracing the first-ever complete HBL Pakistan Super League in Pakistan by almost filing the National and Gaddafi stadia, respectively and hoped same response in the remaining of the 34-match 32-day tournament. The event has now taken a two-day break and resumes on Wednesday (February 26) when Multan Sultans host Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

“The PCB is overwhelmed with the excellent spectator response and turnaround at the two venues for the first seven matches. When the hosting of the complete HBL PSL 2020 was announced 12 months ago, this is exactly what the PCB had envisaged and the PCB is grateful to all the spectators for supporting its vision and endeavour,” confided a PCB official to The News.

“The HBP PSL 2020 has not only gripped the entire country in its early days, news broadcasters in more than 115 countries are relaying match highlights through our partnership. Moreover, live coverage of the event is available in a dozen-odd countries through seven licensees across the globe.

“Through the HBL PSL 2020, the PCB has paid its respects to various national heroes and stars as part of the Humary Heroes initiative, which has been strongly supported by the fans online.

“This all started with the legendary Jahangir Khan unveiling the trophy a day before the kickoff. Subsequently and on match-days, stars such as Arsalan Siddique (E-Sports world champion), Mohammad Yousuf (snooker), Naseem Hameed (athlete), Samar Khan (cyclist), Sameena Baig (mountaineer) and Shahmeer Amir (cyber security analyst) have been honoured for their contributions and services to Pakistan.

“The quality of cricket in the first seven matches has been from the very top draw, thanks to our excellent cricket facilities which have provided these players the opportunity to fully display their talent and produce edge-of-the-seat thrillers. We have had a last-ball finish, a century, a number of half-centuries, four-fors, athletic catches and fielding, and emergence of some exciting youngsters,” official observed.

“In the seven matches to date, a total of 2,319 runs have been scored for the loss of 89 wickets, including 203 fours and 88 sixes. These statistics reflect the attacking brand of cricket that has been played in the tournament to date, which is a great advertisement for the HBL PSL 2020 and the country’s conditions are conducive for an exciting brand of cricket which favour both batsmen and bowlers,” it was calculated.