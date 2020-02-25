Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group I tie: Slovenia set for rare Pak visit, says Salim Saifullah Khan

LAHORE: The chief of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senator Salim Saifullah Khan said on Monday that Pakistan will host the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group I tie against Slovenia in the beginning of next month.

While talking to media here on Monday the PTF president said: “Pakistan is going to host the European team for the very first time. Slovenia team is arriving Pakistan in the first week of March. They will play the tie at the Islamabad’s Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 6-7. It is very tough and important tie and it is my request to sponsors and tennis lovers to contribute generously in hosting the tie in a successful manner.”

The selected Slovenia squad didn’t include the name of their top player Bedene, who mainly plays Grand Slam and ATP events, as he is currently busy playing international event. But his brother Andraz Bedene is part of the squad. The Slovenian squad consists of Andraz Bedene (ranked 840), Tom Kocevar Desman (784), Nik Rozborsek (609), Mike Urbanija (477), Tomas Maximiliano Lipovsek Puches (former world No 250, Miha Milakar (captain) and Tea Starc (official).

Saifullah further: “Slovenia has the best tennis team, which has world’s top ranked players. Although the tie against them will be very tough and challenging, yet our players are training very hard under the able guidance of former Davis Cupper Mushaf Zia and we are hopeful that our players will try to give out their bets to produce better results.

“Pakistan team’s main strength in the tie will be our two tennis heroes Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, while after competing in tough trials, where matches were conducted among top 10 players, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid and Heera Ashiq won their respective matches and made way to the Davis Cup team along with Aisam and Aqeel and hopefully, they will also try to deliver during the tie,” he added.

Saifullah added: “Pakistan Davis Cup team is among top six teams out of 44 Asian countries in group I, which also includes China, India, Uzbekistan, Korea and Lebanon. Our main target is to stay in group I as we have been in group I for the last three years. The team winning the tie will go on to stay in Group I while the losing side will be relegated to Group II.”

He lamented that in Pakistan, sports are not being given the due importance. “Every country is giving top priority to sports, which is the best way to present thesofter and positive image of a country and also help in strengthening the economy of any country through hosting international events. Our government should play its vital role in conducting maximum number of sports events, which will certainly help uplift the standard of sports in Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Suhail, Advisor to PTF President, said at the moment, the federation and its units are conducting record number of tennis tournaments. “The PTF has recently organized the high-prize money tournaments including 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 and Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2020.

“The federation is also conducting ITF Juniors and Seniors events besides hosting the Davis Cup ties, which providing our players opportunities to exhibit their prowess in front of local crowd, who fully cheer and support the home side. The federation is trying to facilitate the players to the larger extent and in return, it is players’ duty to respond in the best possible manner and win laurels for the country,” he added.

Kh Suahil also highlighted the emerging talent saying Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Shoaib are creating waves at national level. “Both the players are capable enough of replacing our Davis Cup players soon. The PTF is providing them ample opportunities to excel and deliver at higher level.”