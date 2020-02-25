Banks to open on Feb 29, March 1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has directed 13 authorised banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10:00am to 2:30pm on February 29 and March 1 (Saturday and Sunday) throughout the country, a statement said on Monday.
The move aimed at facilitating the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2020.
