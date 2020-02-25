SAVDEX 2020 from Feb 27

LAHORE: The second edition of “Suppliers and Vendors Defense Exhibition SAVDEX-2020”, in collaboration with Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), will be held at the Expo Centre Lahore from February 27 to 29th. Brig Syed Ali Ammar Haider and the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, stated this, while addressing a press conference regarding SAVDEX 2020 at LCCI on Monday.

They said SAVDEX is an effort towards realisation of public-private partnership and collaboration in defence manufacturing industry of Pakistan.

The exhibition will serve as a bridge between defence industry entrepreneurs, traders, R&D specialists, financial experts, startups and policymakers for capability enhancement and cost effective businesses, they added.