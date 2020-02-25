Farrukh H Khan joins PSX as CEO

KARACHI: After due process and consideration, Farrukh Khan has been selected to join Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Khan has over 30 years of senior management and board level experience. He is an experienced entrepreneur and a leading business and financial advisor, who has advised on many landmark transactions.

Previously, he has held senior positions at Acumen, Pakistan and UK, including country director and CEO, Pakistan, senior director business development, chief business development officer and member of the management committee. He is a veteran of the capital markets. He was the founding partner and CEO of BMA Capital Management Limited. Under his stewardship, BMA established itself as the leading investment banking group in Pakistan and received several international accolades including the 2010 Euromoney award for the best investment bank in Pakistan.