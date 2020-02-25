Reed comes through for WGC Mexico Championship win

MEXICO CITY: Patrick Reed came through in the clutch, firing three late birdies in a four-under par 67 for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in the WGC Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Former Masters champion Reed stayed patient through a frustrating front nine at Chapultepec Golf Club, and as a string of leaders fell away powered to the victory with an 18-under par total of 266.

Birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th pushed him to 19-under for the tournament, giving him a two-stroke lead. The cushion proved enough after he pushed his tee shot at 18 well right but limited the damage to a bogey for the narrow win.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Reed, whose only other WGC title came in the same event in 2014, when it was played at Doral in Florida. DeChambeau looked in control after five birdies in a six-hole stretch, his 14-footer at 14 putting him atop the leaderboard at 18-under. But a three-putt bogey at the par-three 17th proved too much to overcome as he settled for a six-under par 65 and a 17-under total of 267. Justin Thomas faded early on the way to a two-over par 73 that left him tied for sixth.