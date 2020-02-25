Work at KMC sports complex stopped once again

KARACHI: Once again the development work at KMC sports complex Kashmir Road has been stopped although only finishing work was remaining, ‘The News’ has learnt.

It is pertinent to mention here that after a couple of years lull, the construction work had been started last year after hectic efforts and pressure of sports fraternity. All major construction work has been completed. The remainin work includes marking of the lines on courts, polishing of the floors of courts, painting of walls, marking on the jogging track. Because of lack of funds the remaining five percent work could not be completed, sources informed this scribe.

It has to be mentioned here that earlier all development work had been stopped because of the death of the contractor. After hectic efforts KMC authorities resolved that technical issue and development work resumed last year.

The sources said that mayor Waseem Akhtar has been informed that the development projects has been stopped once again. The current KMC administration would not be able to inaugurate these projects if this five percent work was not completed as its tenure would end in August.

The sports associations have appealed to Waseem Akhtar to take notice of the delay in the completion of these projects.