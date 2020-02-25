Rangers arrest 19 suspected criminals

During their ongoing targeted operations, the Sindh Rangers on Monday arrested 19 suspects, including dacoits, from different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the paramilitary force, the soldiers conducted targeted a raid in Lyari’s Kalri area, from where they arrested Bilal alias Irani, who is associated with Uzair Baloch’s Lyari gang war. He was allegedly involved in a number of target killing cases.

During raids in Malir, Azizabad, Madina Colony, Al-Falah, Mithadar, Napier and Tipu Sultan, 10 suspects were apprehended. The detainees were identified as Muhammad Arif Hussain, Abid Siddiq, Mehboob Murtaza Ali, Irfan Ahmed, Nadeem, Shaikh Muhammad Balaj, Syed Saddam Hussain Shah, Hamza, Ali Ibaad and Riaz Ahmed. The suspects were said to be involved in motorcycle lifting, possession of illegal weapons, robberies and street crime cases.

Moreover, Faizan, Shahzeb, Shoaib Ali, Ayyaz Ali, Sohail Khan, Muhammad Younus, Sultan and Naeem were apprehended during raids in Garden, Sharea Faisal and Jackson for being involved in drug peddling.

The soldiers also confiscated weapons, looted valuables and narcotics from the possession of the arrested suspects. They were later handed over to police for taking further action.