Balakot people want grid station boundary wall constructed

MANSEHRA: The people of Balakot have threatened to hold a protest if Wapda didn’t reconstruct the boundary wall of the local grid station, which according to them, was posing a serious threat to children’s lives.

“The gird station, which is situated in the heart of city has gone out-of-order and its building has been destroyed but the Wapda didn’t reconstruct its boundary wall. The children use it as a playground and are thus putting their lives in danger,” Khursheed Zaman, a local elder, told reporters in Balakot on Monday. The 13-KV Balakot grid station was destroyed in the October 8, 2005, devastating earthquake.The Wapda restored transmission lines and rebuilt its heavy pylons but boundary wall is yet to be erected even after 15 years. Flanked by a group of locals, Khursheed Zaman said heavy transmission lines passed through the grid station to parts of Balakot Tehsil. Besides mega generators and heavy machinery have been installed on its premises without any protective measures. He said children used the gird station as a playground because Rs1 million funds earmarked by the tehsil council for developing a playground had been spent on the government high school for boys. “The school administration doesn’t allow local children to play on its ground and children turn to the grid station as alternative thus putting their lives in danger,” said Khursheed Zaman.