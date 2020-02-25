KMU announces fresh schedule for admissions to private colleges

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has announced a new schedule for placement interviews for admissions to the private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The schedule has been issued in light of the recent decisions taken by the Peshawar and Islamabad high courts in two different cases of the same nature. According to the KMU Directorate of Admissions, all the relevant candidates with serial numbers 422 to 1200 of the combined merit list should attend the placement interviews on February 28 (Friday), serial number 1201 to 1820 on February 29 (Saturday), while candidates from serial number 1821 to 2621 have been asked to appear before the placement committee on March 1st, 2020 (Sunday) at 9:00 am at KMU Multi-Purposes Hall Phase-V, Hayatabad.

Instructions issued by the Directorate of Admissions stated that the candidates, who could not appear in the placement interview on the respective due dates, would not be considered eligible for admission.

It said that no candidate would be informed individually by any means, therefore, all the interested candidates were directed to visit the KMU official admission website www.kmuadmissions.pk for further guidance and instructions regarding admissions as well as interviews process. The number of seats may vary in light of the judicial decisions if any.