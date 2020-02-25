Industrial zones to create huge job opportunities in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that his government was taking steps to strengthen the economy of the province for which progress was being made on the establishment of various industrial zones.

“The functionalisation of industrial zones will not only promote investment and trade activities but will also create huge employment opportunities across the province,” he said this while chairing a meeting here. The chief minister said that the establishment and functionalisation of special economic zones in Rashakai, Hattar, Dera Ismail Khan and Buner and Mohmand Marble City and other similar projects would prove a milestone for the economic stability of the province.

He said that the provincial government was providing cheap electricity to its industries through wheeling model, which would promote industrialisation at large. Mahmood Khan added that the completion of Dera Ismail Khan Expressway and CRBC Lift Canal project which, he said, was now part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the southern districts. He said that a number of reforms have been initiated for the strengthening of institutions, adding that steps were being taken to exploit and utilise the mines and mineral potential, which would play an important role in the provincial economy.

Mahmood Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to improve the life standard of the common man. He stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elected PTI for the second consecutive term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its performance and public-friendly policies.

The economic development of the province, he said, was the priority of provincial government for which a business-friendly environment was being ensured to attract investors. The chief minister stated that the provincial government introduced tourism as an industry and for the first time establishing a tourism authority to boost and develop the tourist spots. He said that the promotion of tourism and other industries would help in generating revenue, which would bring economic stability to the province.